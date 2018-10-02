Four Key Considerations to Guide a University’s OPM Partnership (The EvoLLLution)

"The number of online program management (OPM) companies may have tripled in the past decade, according to Inside Higher Ed. As more and more higher education institutions face flat or declining enrollments, online student numbers continue to grow—and just like that, a new industry emerges. OPMs can help schools who are new to online education or have limited resources available to start a new online program. The OPM company usually does the heavy lifting up front, including investing capital to develop the program, for a percentage of tuition and fees for each student successfully recruited."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The popularity of OPMs has been increasing for institutions looking to launch online programs, but some important considerations need to be taken into account before your school makes the leap. —Eduwire Editors