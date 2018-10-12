Finding the Data that Makes a Difference

"More than a decade has passed since Southern Connecticut State University kicked off its first longitudinal cohort study in 2007. That effort was led by the institution's Office of Assessment and Planning. Its mandate: to promote a 'data-driven process of educational change.'"—Source: Campus Technology

Southern Connecticut State University is tapping into the power of big data to help keep students on the path to success. How big is big? We're talking nearly 2 million data points. —Eduwire Editors