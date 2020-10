"Malicious attackers have recently tried to gain access to students' financial aid refunds at multiple colleges in a scheme that involves sending fraudulent emails to students, according to a warning issued by the Education Department."—Source: The Washington Post

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Financial aid refunds are becoming a new target for hackers. Read how these phishing pursuits underscore the importance of two-factor authentication to help keep student portals more secure. —Eduwire Editors