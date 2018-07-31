Education Department now taking applications for OER higher ed grants (EdScoop)

"The Education Department has issued a notice in the Federal Register that it is now accepting applications for grants to set up pilot programs for open educational resources (OER), or 'open textbooks,' as the department calls them. The application deadline is Aug. 29."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Congress has earmarked $5 million for OER pilot programs. If you want to apply for some of this funding to fuel open content at your institution, don’t miss this article from EdScoop which talks through the application process. —Eduwire Editors