"Will we wander through VR stacks in the library of the future? Will the library’s computer lab become a makerspace? Those were just a couple of the questions raised on Tuesday, February 27 when the #DLNchat community got together to discuss: What Is the Role of Libraries in Digital Learning Innovation?"—Source: EdSurge



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

What can we expect to find in the campus libraries of the future? The #DLNchat community breaks down the potential. —Eduwire Editors