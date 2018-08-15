Dispelling the concerns around utilizing remote proctoring systems (EdScoop)

"Remote proctoring gets a bad rap. Critics have called it “creepy” and “anxiety-inducing,” and say it may not even be effective when dealing with a dishonest student with clever tricks. But according to the Online Learning Consortium, 76 percent of faculty believe that undergraduate students do not have a sufficient understanding of what plagiarism is. Thus, faculty and administrators are constantly increasing their efforts to promote academic honesty among students, which includes utilizing remote proctoring solutions."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With online courses in high demand, more and more students are taking exams remotely. Remote proctoring can help instructors curb cheating and verify the integrity of these tests, but concerns around student privacy are proven to be a thorny issue in the discussion. —Eduwire Editors