Data is the lifeblood of Michigan State University’s ‘digital nervous system’ (EdScoop)

"Organizations in all kinds of industries rely on having access to high-quality information in real time, and higher education is no different. At Michigan State University Residential and Hospitality Services, we are creating what we call a “digital nervous system” that will deliver high-quality data to all department heads, so they can make more effective decisions that improve everything from student retention to operational efficiency."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Systems today have the power to give institutions important insights in realtime. In this article, MSU's CIO details how this can empower campus stakeholders of every stripe, from faculty and staff to students. —Eduwire Editors