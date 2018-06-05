Data-Driven IT Strategic Planning: A Framework for Analysis (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Institution-wide IT strategy is #3 on EDUCAUSE's list of Top 10 IT issues for 2018. IT strategic planning is a regular topic at EDUCAUSE conferences and in EDUCAUSE publications."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Although IT strategy is a top priority for institutions, most discussions on the topic talk about it in general terms. But this article proposes a framework for data-driven strategic planning to help institutions harness the power of their data to inform the decision-making process. —Eduwire Editors