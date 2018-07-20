Cutting through the Clutter: How to Ensure Your Colleagues Can Leverage Data (The EvoLLLution)

"Imagine this common practice for institutional research and survey offices. After a survey closes, the data team cleans and summarizes the data, identifies trends over time (if possible), edits Excel tables for size and format, turns some of those tables into graphs for visual interpretation, adds paragraphs of exposition to provide context for the data, posts on a website and, finally, sends a note to constituents to read through the (perhaps upwards of 70-page!!) report at their convenience."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sure, big data can make a big impact, but only if you know how to leverage those metrics. The EvoLLLution offers some solid advice on making data easier to digest, which, in turn, makes it even more useful. —Eduwire Editors