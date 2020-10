"Despite the slump in Bitcoin’s value, tech-savvy schools like Carnegie Mellon and MIT have courses focused on cryptocurrencies that are gaining major momentum. Has your institution embraced programming centered on Bitcoin or blockchain? "—Source: The New York Times



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While the price of Bitcoin has dropped since Christmas, the virtual currency boom has shown no signs of cooling off in the more august precincts of America’s elite universities. —Eduwire Editors