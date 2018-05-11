Topics

Connecting Enterprise IT Models to Institutional Missions and Goals (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Traditional enterprise IT can be considered centralized, monolithic, and vendor-driven. Next generation enterprise IT, on the other hand, is characterized by movement toward a multifaceted, interconnected ecosystem focused on advancing the mission and effectiveness of the institution. Next generation enterprise IT is mission-driven and client-centric. It is enabled by a variety of trends in technology and its management that include cloud computing, business process reengineering, social networks, mobile technologies, analytics, artificial intelligence, enterprise architecture, and service management methodologies. "—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For IT to get the support it needs from the institutional budget, it’s important to connect enterprise IT to your school’s mission and future goals. —Eduwire Editors