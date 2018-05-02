College Using Mobile App to Boost Recruiting (Campus Technology)

"A small private institution in New York is using mobile to better communicate with students and keep them engaged with campus events. St. Francis College partnered with Modo Labs to create a mobile app that personalizes the user experience for different student populations. For instance, the college is catering to prospective students with modules for Open House and Accepted Students Day, and already seeing an increase in online applications, according to a news release."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It makes sense to communicate with students via their tried and true mobile devices — we know they always have them literally on hand. Read how mobile apps is being used to amplify recruitment efforts at St. Francis College. —Eduwire Editors