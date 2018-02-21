College-Level Cybersecurity Ed Gets Formal Makeover (Campus Technology)

"A two-year effort to develop curriculum guidelines for cybersecurity education will officially be released this week, two months after a report with the details was published by a joint task force. 'Cybersecurity Curricula 2017' will be introduced on Feb. 22 at the Annual ACM Special Interest Group on Computer Science Education meeting taking place in Baltimore. At the same time a new "community engagement website" will also be launched."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With the cybersecurity jobs of the future desperately in need of skilled candidates, a solid education is key for an aspiring cybersecurity pro. Read how curriculum is changing to make sure students have the skills they will need in the workplace.

—Eduwire Editors