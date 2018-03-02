Closing the Skills Gap One MOOC at a Time: How Google is Transforming the Lifelong Learning Environment (The EvoLLLution)

"The skills gap is currently one of the defining features of the labor market. There are hundreds of thousands of middle-skill jobs available but few individuals with the skills and education to fill them. These jobs need less education than a full degree program, and alternative providers like bootcamps have been active in helping to serve this market."—Source: The EvoLLLution



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Could MOOCs be the key to bridging the skills gap? In this interview, the EvoLLLution digs into the ways new models can help workers build their skills and boost their employability. —Eduwire Editors