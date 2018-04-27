Clearer Distinctions Between Traditional Programs and Microcredentials Will Improve Outcomes for Both (The EvoLLLution)

"In an age of instant communication, immediate gratification, accelerated learning, industry partnerships, and a predilection for awards, higher education and its academic partners have turned to the delivery of micro-programs that can be completed quickly and often online."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Alternative credentials are in high demand, but it’s important for institutions to underscore the differences between short-form courses and degree programs. The EvoLLLution offers some solid advice for improved clarity. —Eduwire Editors