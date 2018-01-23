Topics

CAOs Believe in Adaptive Learning Tools, but Lack Campus Support (EdTech Magazine)

By ()

CAOs Believe in Adaptive Learning Tools, but Lack Campus Support (EdTech Magazine)

"Millennial college students aren’t the only ones who value technology on campus. A survey by the Association of Chief Academic Officers (ACAO) finds that 86 percent of CAOs agree that digital resources are making learning more efficient and effective."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

On one hand, a large majority of CAOs see the inherent benefits of adaptive learning tools, but, on the other hand, only 37% of the CAOs surveyed found that campus investments in IT to support on-site teaching had been effective. Do IT teams need to shift their focus? Or is this simply a matter of better managing the expectations of campus stakeholders? —Eduwire Editors