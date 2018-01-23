CAOs Believe in Adaptive Learning Tools, but Lack Campus Support (EdTech Magazine)

"Millennial college students aren’t the only ones who value technology on campus. A survey by the Association of Chief Academic Officers (ACAO) finds that 86 percent of CAOs agree that digital resources are making learning more efficient and effective."—Source: EdTech Magazine



On one hand, a large majority of CAOs see the inherent benefits of adaptive learning tools, but, on the other hand, only 37% of the CAOs surveyed found that campus investments in IT to support on-site teaching had been effective. Do IT teams need to shift their focus? Or is this simply a matter of better managing the expectations of campus stakeholders? —Eduwire Editors