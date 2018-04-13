Can AI Help Students—and Colleges—Determine the Best Fit? (EdSurge)

"Whether you call it 'right fit,' 'best fit' or good fit, the concept of an institution being a suitable match for a student’s needs—be they social or academic—is probably one you’ve read about or discussed in the classroom or at the dinner table. It’s a concept universities and applicants alike are paying close attention to, as it relates directly to student success."—Source: xxx

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Should machine learning play matchmaker to help students find institutions that will fit their needs and goals? AI could help streamline the process for admissions officers, but the process will always need human input. —Eduwire Editors