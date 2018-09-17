Topics

California CC Students Gain Access to Mobile Payment Tech (Campus Technology)

"The Foundation for California Community Colleges' purchasing program, CollegeBuys, has entered into a five-year partnership with Nelnet Campus Commerce to offer the company's mobile-friendly payment processing solutions across the community college system's 115 institutions."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The payment process is getting streamlined for community college students in California. Thanks to a new tech partnership, students can now pay their bills and track their payments easily via mobile devices. —Eduwire Editors