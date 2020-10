"Students at Brigham Young University have been getting the opportunity to work with real-world clients such as Pepsi, Subaru, the NBA and Marriott thanks to the school's student-run digital and social media agency, Y Digital."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Not only does this kind of hands-on experience offer unique learning opportunities, it also helps students build skills that will give them an edge when they hit the job market. —Eduwire Editors