Bringing IT to the Forefront of Innovation: How to Leverage Technology to Drive Innovation on Campus (The EvoLLLution)

"Ideas and creativity seldom happen in a vacuum. They are collaborations characterized by free expression and sharing of information. If ideas and creative works have to be translated/converted/interfaced between these systems as people try to engage each other, some important context or element will certainly be lost and ultimately inhibit the development and implementation of such."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

IT teams can provide a big catalyst for institutional innovation, supporting the kinds of tech-driven experiences students have come to expect, but IT needs the right kinds of support and resources to make sure the campus infrastructure is solid and modernized. —Eduwire Editors