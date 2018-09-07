Augmented Reality Archives Bring Historical Artifacts to Life (EdTech Magazine)

"A new application makes it possible for students to explore delicate historical artifacts without ever laying a finger on them."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The Augmented Archives project lets students interact with fragile historical documents and artifacts virtually, tapping into the power of augmented reality to let students turn pages and gain an expert level of understanding. This opens the doors to new learning opportunities as this kind of hands-on investigation wouldn’t be possible in the real world. —Eduwire Editors