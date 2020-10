"A new self-evaluation tool offers a way for institutions to determine if they’re offering a supportive and high-quality online learning program."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As online learning programs ramp up, the OLC Quality Scorecard for Online Student Support offers a standardized evaluation system that looks at 11 aspects of as program. The goal is to help institutions offer the same level of student support online as they do on campus. —Eduwire Editors