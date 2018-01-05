As Campuses Move to Embrace OER, College Libraries Become Key Players (EdSurge)

"Textbook publishers typically deploy sales reps to campuses to convince professors to adopt their titles. But who makes the pitch for free or low-cost alternatives to textbooks known as OER, or open educational resources?"—Source: EdSurge



WHY THIS MATTERS:

No doubt about it, interest in OER (open educational resources) is skyrocketing. Just look at The Open Textbook Network membership which grew from 300 institutions to nearly 650 in 2017. But with the broader embrace of OER comes inevitable questions about usage, curricula, citations, and resource sharing. So who you gonna call? Librarians, of course. Read this article to learn how college librarians are saving the day (again). Yet another reason why librarians rule. —Eduwire Editors