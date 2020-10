"On many campuses, students must carry ID cards to access their residence halls, take out library books, go to the gym and pay for lunch in the dining hall."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Students at six institutions will soon be able to access digital student IDs from their iPhones and Apple Watches. If you think it’s a standalone app, think again — Apple has developed this for Apple Wallet, so the IDs will also be connected to Apple Pay. —Eduwire Editors