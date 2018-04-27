Analytics Work on Campus Still a Mixed Bag (Campus Technology)

"Two-year institutions consider learning analytics more important than institutional analytics (those that improve operational efficiency), while four-year institutions believe the opposite. In a survey of 200 college and university leaders, 52 percent of two-year leaders favored learning analytics over institutional analytics, while just 35 percent of four-year schools did the same."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Does your institution give more weight to learning analytics? Do you focus more energy on internal institutional metrics? Or is there an even divide? How does the breakdown dovetail with your institutional mission? —Eduwire Editors