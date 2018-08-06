Alexa: Tell Me How to Succeed in College (Inside Higher Ed)

"I have a hard time understanding why anyone would want to place a surveillance device in their home so they can play music, check the weather, or look up a Wikipedia article without having to use the phone that is probably already in their hand. These gadgets (such as Amazon’s Echo or Google’s Home) make lots of sense for people with sight impairments, but for the rest of us? I don’t get it, particularly since they relay information about our private lives to the mothership and, when hooked up to smart devices, make your house extremely hackable."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Are voice-enabled AI entities like Alexa the next step in personalized learning? Or do they erode student privacy and further strip humanity out of the campus experience? This Inside Higher Ed blog digs into the details. —Eduwire Editors