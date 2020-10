"The hundreds of college trustees and presidents in the audience here Sunday might have been forgiven if they flinched a bit when Jaime Casap started speaking about his background as Google's primary advocate for 'trying to bring technology into the education space.'"—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Want to connect with Gen Z students? Innovation and engagement are key pieces of the puzzle — and technology can help bring it all together. —Eduwire Editors