A Robot Goes to College

A robot called Bina48 has successfully taken a course in the philosophy of love at Notre Dame de Namur University, in California.

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Yes, machine learning is the new industrial revolution. But I’m less worried about robots replacing our jobs than I am concerned about students not learning how to keep eye contact or engage in real-time conversation. In this article, the questions are not about robots teaching, but a robot taking on the student role. This particular robot sat in a class, joined in class discussions, and even gave a presentation with a student partner. A quirky tale that won’t be so unusual in a few years.