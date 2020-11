"Many campuses lack safety measures such as mobile safety apps and anonymous reporting tools, according to a new survey that sheds light on mass notification systems and a number of holes in campus safety efforts."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Like anything else, the culture of an organization will influence its operations. Students are increasingly mobile, so mass notification and emergency alert systems need to better leverage smartphones as safety tools. —Eduwire Editors