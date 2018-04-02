5 Technology Tools in the Higher Education Classroom (EdTech Magazine)

"EdTech Magazine takes a look at the top tech tools being used in college classrooms today. From Google Docs and Slack to virtual reality and telepresence platforms, new solutions are helping keep students connected to course content."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

University students are coming to class with more than just a college-ruled notebook. Modern classes look nothing like what they did just 10 years ago, thanks to an increase of technology in higher education classrooms. —Eduwire Editors