5 technologies that will help colleges meet digital-age students’ expectations (eCampus News)

"Most students entering college have grown up with digital technology. It touches nearly every aspect of their lives, and they view it as a critical requirement for a quality education. So, it should come as little surprise that students expect advanced technology at the center of nearly every key administrative and educational process."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Today’s digitally savvy students have a long list of tech-based expectations when they hit campus. Thankfully, emerging technologies like AR, VR, AI, and digital “nudges" are meeting their needs, keeping them on track, and improving their experiences. —Eduwire Editors