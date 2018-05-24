4 Drivers of IT Investments on the Connected Campus (EdTech Magazine)

"Investments in networking upgrades and other connected campus solutions don’t just make colleges and universities more attractive to prospective students. They also help faculty and staff improve learning outcomes, drive revenue, cuts costs and prepare their campuses for future technologies."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you want your institution to invest in IT modernizations, its important to look at the driving forces that can help make changes a reality, from student demand to cutting costs. —Eduwire Editors