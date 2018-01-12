3 Ways a Net Neutrality Repeal Might Impact Universities (EdTech Magazine)

"While college students might love Netflix (and use quite a bit of bandwidth to access it), university connectivity is constantly being updated to keep pace with the academic demands for better internet."—Source: EdTech Magazine



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Slow lanes, barriers to access, inconsistent access, increased costs of online educational tools, video that buffers and stalls: these are a few of the concerns around the repeal of net neutrality in education. Read more in this compendium of perspectives. —Eduwire Editors