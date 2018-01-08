3 Starters for Digital Leadership in Higher Ed (Campus Technology)

"United States higher education is struggling to move into the 21st century, according to Samuel Conn, president and chief executive officer for nonprofit technology consortium NJEdge. Holding back the segment, he said, are legacy processes and "last-century" thinking, which can no longer keep up with students who are more digitally savvy than their instructors — not to mention the growing competition coming from global institutions that are attracting those same students."—Source: Campus Technology



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

More efficient and agile personalized instruction, rethinking data, and smarter BYOD strategies are all important. But this author contends that one of the most important elements of digital leadership in higher ed today is flipping the paradigm. We must start to see and experience education from the customer experience first. —Eduwire Editors