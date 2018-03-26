10 Tips for Up-and-Coming CIOs (Campus Technology)

"What does it mean to be a higher education chief information officer? For those aspiring to the position, it can be a daunting combination of technical know-how and business savvy, diplomacy and communication, management skills and more."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This article from Campus Technology collects helpful advice for newly minted higher ed CIOs from seasoned pros in the field, from underscoring the importance of mentorship to building confidence in IT through transparency and solid communication. —Eduwire Editors