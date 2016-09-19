The User’s Guide To PTZ Technologies

THE ABCs OF PTZs

If you Google “PTZ cameras,” the top search returns are for surveillance cameras. But, thanks to advanced technologies, in recent years these pan/tilt/zoom cameras have moved from under cover to front-and-center in conference rooms, classrooms, auditoriums, houses of worship and to live events where full broadcast production is not necessary.

On their face, most PTZ cut-sheets look similar, but getting granular you can see that not all cameras are created equal. This Guide will give tech managers a clear view of PTZ potential.

Download our free Guide here.