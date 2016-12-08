3 Technology Trends Shaping the Education Market

Today many universities and educational institutions are beginning to realize the importance of equipping their classrooms/teaching facilities with AV technology. With the innovation and customization features of AV products now even traditional campuses can benefit from an entire AV system tailored to its layout and increase intelligibility.

When people hear information, they're likely to remember only 10% of that information three days later. However, if a relevant image is paired with that same information, people retained 65% of the information three days later. We see colleges and schools investing in technology needed for lecture capture and video conferencing and other communication—like interactive displays, presenter tracking systems, and video walls.

(1) Interactive displays seen in many classrooms now allow users to write on-screen, using either a finger or passive pen tool. With shared access, it enables an entire class to edit and interact with the display from their desks, which encourages participation and discussion on the course of study. Mitchell recommends the ClearTouch Interactive Panels which have an engaging and relatively easy to use interface for both teachers and students in the classroom.

(2) Another product that is suddenly in demand is presenter tracking systems like Robo TRAK from Vaddio which is a camera that tracks movement and is very useful for universities that use lecture capture technology during video conferencing for dispersed campuses. Thereby giving teachers and students flexibility when teaching and learning.

(3) Video walls have also become increasingly in demand and having digital displays around the campus which can be updated at the push of a button with emergency campus alerts, late-breaking game scores, or event information. Planar is one brand that provides installation and design flexibility in this regard with the free-form arrangement of Planar Mosaic Architectural Video Walls to the virtually-unlimited scaling that enables Clarity® Matrix™ LCD Video Walls of any size. Educators are understanding that students need to be supported to consume curriculum in a more efficient and appealing way by way of audio visual lectures, screen casts, feedback and interactive communication.

Since we have become a technology based mobile society, most educational have begun to understand that an investment in audio-visual is an investment in the students and enhancing the experience for them on campus.

Dennis Mitchell is a Sales Manager with ESHA AV.