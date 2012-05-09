Sharp Electronics Appoints Chairman and CEO

Sharp Electronics Corporation has announced the appointment of Toshiyuki Osawa to CEO and chairman of the board, Sharp Electronics Corporation and executive officer, group general manager, North & South America Group, Sharp Corporation.

Mr. Osawa replaces Kozo Takahashi, who has transferred to a new Sharp Corporation assignment as executive vice president and chief officer, sales and marketing; and group general manager, global business group.

Osawa has spent 27 years with Sharp Corporation, most recently as president, Sharp Electronics Sales (China) Co., Ltd. This will be Mr. Osawa's second assignment in the United States. From 1996 – 2003, he served as part of the management team of Sharp Electronics Corporation's Consumer Electronics group.

As Chairman and CEO, Osawa will oversee overall direction, management and administration of all corporate operations for the company’s various divisions and will be responsible for the strategic vision for the company. Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. sales and marketing subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, Osaka, Japan.

"I am very pleased to be back at Sharp Electronics Corporation, at such an exciting time for the company," said Osawa. "Mr. Takahashi's strong guidance and leadership has positioned the company for success. As the U.S. economy continues to strengthen, I hope to use my experience to enhance sustainable growth as well as use Sharp’s unique strengths in LCD and solar cell production to help grow the brand and contribute to future successes."