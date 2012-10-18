CastNET Releases White Paper on Digital Signage Workflow

CastNET has released today a new free white paper “Multi-user Workflow for Digital Signage.”

Digital signage networks fail, or tend to languish, when they get siloed or marginalized - with the content decisions left to one person and one point of view. They prosper when a clear multi-user workflow is established that ensures the content from a variety of departments makes it to the screens and is approved and on message.

Digital Signage Workflow is an under-discussed component of successful digital signage implementation. This white paper outlines several best practices for improving digital signage workflow and includes a profile of successful digital signage workflow at Saint Joseph Mercy Health System in southeast Michigan.