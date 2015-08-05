YCD Multimedia Wins Best of Manhattan Award

- YCD Multimedia has been selected for the 2015 Best of Manhattan Award in the Digital Signage Software category by the Manhattan Award Program.
- Each year, the Manhattan Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the image of small business through service to their customers and community. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Manhattan Award Program and data provided by third parties.
- YCD has called Manhattan home for over a decade, servicing customers from Times Square to Wall Street with digital signage solutions.