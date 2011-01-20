Samsung Techwin America Offers $1,000 Student Scholarships

Ridgefield Park,NJ--Samsung Techwin America’s Electronic Imaging Division is offering an opportunity for ten high school students to each earn $1,000 scholarships. “Today’s tidal wave of technology offers many excellent tools and devices that can enhance a presentation, yet some of the most persuasive presenters still rely only on spoken word,” said Richard Bellomy, V.P. of sales for the Electronic Imaging Division. “We want to find out if high school students believe that technology enhances presentation skills or is just a crutch.” Please go to www.samsungscholarship.com to enter and to see a list of the 2010 winners.

Students interested in participating need to submit up to a 300 word essay answering the question “Is technology critical to a live presentation? Or is it just a crutch?” The papers will be judged by an independent panel based on original thinking, relevance to the real world, and writing quality. Participation requirements - high school student in the United States, teacher to sponsor student, and permission to use photo and essay in publicity. The submittal deadline is midnight PST, April 30, 2011 and the awards will be announced June 30, 2011. Submittals are made online at www.samsungscholarship.com.