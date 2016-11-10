XYZ Cultural Technology Adds Joël Beauchamp as Director of Facilities

Joël Beauchamp, CTS, has joined Montréal-based XYZ Cultural Technology as director of facilities. He brings more than 15 years of audiovisual experience in key positions with companies such as Allied Systems and Solotech Inc., where he worked as director of operations for the last three years.

Beauchamp is being brought on board as part of the growth plan at XYZ Cultural Technology, which doubled its personnel this past year through acquisitions and new hires.

Joel Beauchamp

“This adds an important element to the exceptional team already in place,” explains Jacques Larue, partner at XYZ Cultural Technology. “In addition to being an excellent manager, Joël fully understands the issues surrounding audiovisual integration. His presence will support our growth-oriented strategy and ensure that our many ongoing and future projects continue to deliver high-quality standards.”

“XYZ Cultural Technology is an industry leader with major achievements on several continents,” Beauchamp said. “I am excited to accept this new challenge and contribute to the growth of a company that is spreading Montréal audiovisual expertise and creativity across the globe.”