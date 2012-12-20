Prysm Sees Growth, Success in 2012

- Prysm reports that 2012 has been its most successful year to date. Prysm’s Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) technology has reshaped the digital experience by delivering beautiful, eco-friendly, seamless videowalls with image clarity, extreme viewing angles, high resolution and picture uniformity, all with low power consumption.
- Prysm has performed worldwide installations across a variety of industries, including retail, media, finance, telco and tech. Some recent installations include: IAC Headquarters in New York, Dubai Media and GE Canada. Prysm is also in the process of installing LPD displays for multiple Silicon Valley tech companies, as well as the world’s largest financial institution and an international telecommunications leader.
- “It’s been very exciting to see Prysm LPD displays attracting so many new customers and gaining ground in the market. This is a powerful testament to the value customers see with our solutions,” said Amit Jain, CEO and founder of Prysm.
- Prysm is the only company on the market offering LPD technology. LPD solutions deliver a uniform picture quality over life and offer contrast, fill factors and the fast response time required to provide brilliant video solutions with longer life spans. Prysm displays are designed to decrease energy costs while providing an enjoyable viewing experience for customers.
- Prysm also offers interactive and immersive capabilities, including the availability of on-screen gesture sensors, interactive touch screens, remote control access, up to 360 degree curved walls and free form videowall capabilities. Prysm also grew internationally in 2012, opening new offices in China and expanding their offerings with demo centers in New York, San Jose, London, Dubai and Beijing.
- Prysm was recently recognized at the ArchitectureBoston Expo (ABX) as one of the industry’s top 30 innovative AV technologies. Additionally, Prysm won Digital Signage Magazine’s 2012 DIGI award for “Best Digital Signage in a Retail Store,” and the Beijing International Radio TV & Film equipment exhibition 2012 (BIRTV) award for “Best Comprehensive Equipment Device.”
- “It has been a great year for Prysm and we expect to build upon this success in the year to come,” added Jain.
- Prysm will showcase their LPD technology at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in Amsterdam from January 29-31, 2013.
