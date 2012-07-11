Mississippi State Centralizes AV Production with Belden

Mississippi State University (MSU) Television Center has consolidated its AV production capabilities using advanced fiber optic transport products from the Belden Telecast Fiber Systems brand.

The centralized, state-of-the-art HD control room located in Davis Wade Stadium was used during MSU's recently concluded baseball season. In upcoming seasons, the control room will supply video feeds to big screens for every MSU home football, basketball and baseball game — with plans to expand to other campus sports venues in the near future.

"Like many other major universities with diversified and high-profile collegiate sports programs, MSU has recognized the cost savings and efficiencies of running production for multiple venues out of a single control room," said Darren Fordham, southern area sales engineer, Telecast Fiber Systems. "Our solutions are rapidly becoming the standard for fiber-based systems that move high-quality HD video around a college campus, between venues and to remote production sites. We look forward to working with MSU as it continues to expand its centralized production capabilities and extend them to other venues on campus."

Previously, MSU maintained separate control facilities at its football, basketball and baseball venues. A recent HD upgrade at Davis Wade Stadium led to the university's decision to relocate big screen production for basketball and baseball there, enabling fans of the other two sports to enjoy HD presentations as well. Now, Telecast Fiber Systems' TelePort 3G multichannel HD/SDI transport systems multiplex signals from each sports field onto two strands of single-mode fiber, spanning up to a half mile with no degradation in signal quality. Telecast Adder II audio multiplexers provide audio and intercom feeds.