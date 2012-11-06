Harman's Mixing with Professionals Series Hits Minnesota

Harman's Soundcraft is continuing its “Mixing with Professionals” (MwP) series with two sessions in Bloomington, Minnesota on Wednesday, November 7.





Ken Newman.

The sessions will provide attendees the opportunity to learn about Soundcraft’s Vi Series consoles from Ken Newman, front of house engineer for Barry Manilow and owner of Newman Audio. A top sound engineer since 1974, Ken Newman is currently touring with Manilow and has also mixed live sound for Chris Isaak, Anita Baker, Stevie Nicks, Liza Minnelli, Paul Anka and other top performers.

Newman will give MwP attendees formal training with plenty of hands-on time with Vi Series consoles in a classroom atmosphere. Participants will be given a USB stick so they can save their settings and take them on the road for their next gig, or continue working on their settings using the Soundcraft Virtual Vi offline editor, which is available free on the Soundcraft website.

“I have been using Soundcraft consoles for many years and have been working with a Vi6 for Barry Manilow’s shows in recent months,” Newman said. “My experience with Soundcraft products has been nothing but positive and I am looking forward to sharing these real-world experiences with attendees.”

The MwP sessions will be held on November 7 at Evergreen Church on 2300 East 88th Street, Bloomington, Minnesota.

Two time slots will be available from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm and from 2:00 to 5:00 pm. The course is free to attend but registration is required and space is limited. Details are available at usa.soundcraft.com and participants can register via e-mail at Soundcraft-usa@harman.com.