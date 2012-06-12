Extron Ships Modular Fiber Optic HDMI Extender

- is now shipping its new PowerCage FOX HDMI fiber optic extender, a modular transmitter and receiver set that enables long haul transmission of HDCP-compliant HDMI, audio, and control signals over fiber optic cabling.
- Engineered for reliability and high resolution image performance, it uses Extron all-digital technology to deliver pixel-perfect transmission of HDMI computer-video images up to 1920x1200 resolution, including HDTV 1080p/60. Integrator-friendly features include Key Minder, EDID Minder, Auto Input Memory, audio embedding/de-embedding, audio gain and attenuation, internal test patterns, and real-time system monitoring. The transmission capabilities and comprehensive feature set of the PowerCage FOX HDMI make it ideal for a wide range of applications requiring long distance extension of high resolution content.
- "AV designers and integrators are turning to fiber for future proofing professional AV systems with HDCP content," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "Used in conjunction with the PowerCage 1600 enclosure, the PowerCage FOX HDMI provides a convenient, space-saving way to rack-mount and power multiple HDCP-compliant fiber optic extenders."
- The PowerCage FOX HDMI is designed for the PowerCage 1600, a rack-mountable enclosure that supports a wide range of Extron fiber optic transmitter and receiver boards. Using a single power cord and housing up to eight fiber optic extenders in a single enclosure, the PowerCage 1600 simplifies integration for large, rack-mounted systems. The enclosure also features an optional redundant, hot-swappable power supply and thermal management to optimize reliability in mission-critical environments where continuous, 24/7 operation is essential. The hot-swappable, modular design allows for adding or replacing boards such as the PowerCage FOX HDMI in the field, without having to power down the system.
- As part of the extensive FOX Series of fiber optic products from Extron, the PowerCage FOX HDMI is compatible with the complete line of FOX Series HDMI, DVI Plus, DVI, VGA, and VGA/YUV extenders. It can be used for simple point-to-point applications or in combination with FOX Series matrix switchers for support of enterprise-wide installations.