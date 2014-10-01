X2O Media Appoints New VP of Sales

- X2O Media announced that the company has named Darin Crosby as its Vice President of Sales. In his new role, Crosby will manage the company's overall sales efforts, including collaborating closely with X2O Media's channel partners and customers around the globe.
- "We are proud to welcome Darin to our executive team," said David Wilkins, President of X2O Media. "His industry and sales experience combined with his strategic vision will be key as we continue to grow our presence as a visual communications solutions provider. We are confident that Darin will bring a wealth of perspectives and insights to help us develop and grow our business."
- With more than 20 years of senior sales executive experience in technology-related industries, Crosby most recently served as Director of Sales, U.S. West for Evertz Microsystems — a global manufacturer of broadcasting equipment. In addition, he has held leadership positions as President of both Miranda Asia and Miranda USA, where he strengthened the company's sales force and solidified key partnerships across the regions. Prior to his tenure at Miranda, he served as Worldwide Sales Manager for the Matrox Electronic Video Products Group, growing the worldwide reseller channel to promote and launch a flagship video editing system and computer graphics products. Earlier in his career, he led the Broadcast Division of VertigoXmedia Inc., the company from which X2O Media spun off in 2006. Crosby holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Concordia University.
- "I'm excited to join the X2O Media team at such a key juncture and look forward to bolstering the brand's momentum in the market," said Crosby. "With visual communications solutions that span the entire content creation and management workflow, X2O Media is poised for continued success impacting both operational efficiencies and collaboration in a variety of sectors from the enterprise to retail and beyond."
