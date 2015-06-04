WyreStorm Focus on Professional Market with Addition of ‘ProAV Solutions’ Category

- WyreStorm has announced the addition of WyreStorm ProAV Solutions to complete its dedicated three-tier product segmentation for commercial, residential, and retail business, right in time for InfoComm.
- Continuing from the 2013/14 restructure as a full line AV systems provider, WyreStorm’s product segmentation enables the positioning of their entire current and future product offerings into three categories to promote greater focus on key areas of business for the manufacturer, with the latest addition of WyreStorm ProAV Solutions housing products specifically designed for professionally installed Commercial/Pro AV projects or products with strong Commercial/Pro AV applications.
- As a company that has built its reputation on offering transparency in the industry and technology wherever possible, this latest move offers significant benefits to WyreStorm’s sales partners and the ProAV installer in terms of access to product information and resources, enabling a clearer understanding of product function and suitability based on their market-specific experience or project application.
- Product ranges, types or individual models intended for commercial applications will be able to be found quickly and easily under the WyreStorm ProAV Solutions banner, both within company communications and at wyrestorm.com.