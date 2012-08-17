Wowza Powers Live Public Trial of MPEG-DASH During Olympics

Wowza Media Systems provided its Wowza Media Server software for the first live public trial of Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP (MPEG-DASH) during the London Games.

In this trial, Wowza Media Server software enabled multiscreen content delivery to Android and iOS devices via the MPEG-DASH standard. This marked the first large-scale, multivendor deployment of MPEG-DASH.

Provided by the DASH Promoters Group in conjunction with selected partners, live streaming of the London Games over MPEG-DASH demonstrated the benefits of this unifying standard for adaptive streaming. The trial featured a live video stream encoded using the MPEG-DASH ISO Base Media File Format Live Profile, delivered through a European content delivery network to a range of device categories including tablets, smartphones, and PCs running iOS, Android, and Windows operating systems.

"By helping to unveil MPEG-DASH to the world, Wowza is once again at the forefront of innovation," said Dave Stubenvoll, CEO and co-founder of Wowza Media Systems. "Incorporating native support for MPEG-DASH workflows into Wowza's industrial-strength media server software technology further simplifies any screen delivery, and confirms our commitment to future-proofing the streaming needs of our customers."