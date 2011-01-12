Installation Showcase: January 2011

PROJECT/LOCATION





First Baptist Church

Dimmitt, TX

Consultant and/or Installer

TROUBADOUR SOLUTIONS

Challenge

Upgrade the sound system to overcome existing feedback problems, adding clarity and speech intelligibility while maintaining the aesthetic appearance of the walnuttrimmed sanctuary.

Equipment Highlights

Two Bag End Crystal time-aligned loudspeakers, one Bag End P-D18E-AD high-output self-powered INFRA subwoofer system, and two Bag End TA6000-I compact speech range loudspeakers with wooden cabinets stained on-site to match décor; Allen & Heath 48-channel ML 3000 mixing board; FBT monitors; QSC amplifiers.

PROJECT/LOCATION





Hyatt Aqualea Resort And Spa

Clearwater, FL

Consultant and/or Installer

MISSION CRITICAL SOLUTIONS

Challenge

Create easy-to-operate systems capable of controlling background music throughout the complex, and video in the ballrooms and meeting rooms.

Equipment Highlights

FSR ’s BMS -1032 Background Music System transmitting and distributing stereo and control signals via a single Cat-5 cable to 32 rooms; FSR ’s Intelligent Plate Solutions; two FSR Pathfinder matrix switchers (RGB and YC models).

PROJECT/LOCATION





University Of Notre Dame Purcell Pavilion

South Bend, IN

Consultant and/or Installer

ESCO COMMUNICATIONS

Challenge

As part of a $24.7 million renovation to the home of University of Notre Dame basketball and volleyball, complete a loudspeaker system installation in 10,000- seat arena.

Equipment Highlights

Main System: 16 JBL PD 5322/95 full-range loudspeakers; eight PD 5125 low-frequency loudspeakers; 12 AS B6128 subs; Club Level: Five AC18 2-way loudspeakers. Scoreboard: Eight AM 5212/64 2-way loudspeakers; four AC18s. Performance System: VR X928 small-scale line array; Soundcraft Vi4 digital console; 27 Crown I-T5000HD and eight I-T9000HD amps; BSS BLU -160 and 320 signal processing units; Harman HiQnet System Architect.

PROJECT/LOCATION





TCC

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Consultant and/or Installer

NUTECH ENGINEERING

Challenge

Capture auditorium events in HD quality at the Telecommunication Cultural Center (TCC).

Equipment Highlights

Vaddio Precision Camera Controller; two Canon BU-50H robotic indoor PTZ cameras equipped with three 1/3- inch CCD sensors, a zoom lens with 20X optical zoom ratio, Canon Auto Focus function, and Canon���s Image Stabilizer technology.

PROJECT/LOCATION





Little River Casino

Manistee, MI

Consultant and/or Installer

INTAGLIO

Challenge

Add more punch and greater fidelity to expanding entertainment and hospitality facilities; subdivide existing zones to link to digital signage; add auto-leveling and coverage to new areas.

Equipment Highlights

21 zones incorporating both SymLink and CobraNet interconnects via five existing SymNet units, four new Symetrix 8x8 DSP units, four BreakIn12s, four BreakOut12s; JBL Control 47 ceiling speakers; JBL VR Xseries line array components; Crown I-Tech amps.

PROJECT/LOCATION





Taylors First Baptist Church

Taylors, SC

Consultant and/or Installer

PALMETTO SOUND WORKS

Challenge

Evenly distribute audio to a u-shaped 2,100-seat sanctuary with stage and podium area in the center, seating area wrapping around three sides, and 60 percent of the main floor covered with balcony.

Equipment Highlights

Existing Yamaha M7CL-48 digital audio console augmented with a second M7CL-48; Yamaha Installation Series IF 2115s, IF 2112s, IF 2205s, and IF 2108s speakers covering seven delay zones; Yamaha PC2001n and PC9501n amps; Yamaha DME 64n processor; Danley TH115 subs.

PROJECT/LOCATION





Sovereign Grace Church

Marlton, NJ

Consultant and/or Installer

CREATIVE TECHNOLOGIES CONSULTING; SUMMIT INTEGRATED SYSTEMS

Challenge

Refine the design of the church’s new 1,100-seat worship center and prepare the space for a new sound system to achieve greater intelligibility and coverage with a stereo mix.

Equipment Highlights

Three Electro-Voice EVH 40x30 boxes and two EVF 90x40 boxes EVH and EVF loudspeakers arranged in a cross-matrix LCR configuration, covering stadium seating and main floor seating; stage mic inputs are routed to onstage I/O boxes, and from there via Cat-6 to a Roland RSS V-Mixing console; EV NetMax N8000-1500 system controller/matrix.

PROJECT/LOCATION





New Orleans Saints Champions Square

New Orleans, LA

Consultant and/or Installer

THE SOLOMON GROUP; INTERSTATE ELECTRONICS

Challenge

Outfit a T-shaped 60,000-square-foot plaza with a sound system.

Equipment Highlights

24 One Systems 212IM s; 18 One Systems 112IM s; 10 One Systems 212Sub-W subs; Peavey NION M3 Digital Processor; 18- x 32-foot LED screen.

PROJECT/LOCATION





UNT’s North Texas Coliseum

Denton, TX

Consultant and/or Installer

PMK CONSULTANTS; CCS PRESENTATION SYSTEMS

Challenge

Conduct a comprehensive upgrade of the 10,000-capacity Coliseum’s aging audio infrastructure to improve intelligibility.

Equipment Highlights

Six Tannoy VQ 60 mid/high boxes; eight Tannoy VS 15DR subs. Existing Equipment: Yamaha O1V console, Yamaha DSP s, and eight QSC amps.

PROJECT/LOCATION





Azusa Pacific University

Azusa, CA

Consultant and/or Installer

ENDERS & ASSOCIATES

Challenge

Provide signal transport and routing of HD video signals between two campus chapels for daily services.

Equipment Highlights

Riedel Communications MediorNet fiber backbone with mainframes in each of the two buildings linked via dual fiber link to provide bi-directional transport. Integrated CWDM multiplexing of MediorNet allows transport of up to 36 HD 1080i signals per direction via one single fiber link. Multi-point network capabilities allow for future expansion integrating various other venues and sports arenas.